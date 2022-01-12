KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 12 January, 2022

On today’s show:

Following on from our discussions on the opiate epidemic and addiction to prescription drugs; we hear from Dr John Cuddihy, a Retired GP who spent 7 years working with drug treatment clinic, Ardu.

Declan Mccann, Friends Of St. Luke’s expresses disappointment that the MRI Scanner for St Luke’s is not operational yet.

Sarah Kearns, Domestic Abuse Outreach Worker at Amber Women’s Refuge tells us about an online group support group for women in Kilkenny and Carlow living with or who have experienced abuse. Amber’s Helpline at 0818 42 42 44. The closing date for referrals is Friday 21st January.

Katie Clair, Local Property Tax Manager with Revenue is reminding us that if we have not updated the valuation of your property in the LPT return, you should do so today.

Sgt Peter McConnon joins us for our Community Assist segment to talk about recent scams, burglaries, criminal damage incidents and how you may be able to help Gardai in your area.

Anthony McNulty on the demonstrations against a planning application for renewal of a lithium prospecting licence for Moylisha Hill is being met with objections from locals.

The Protect Moylisha Hill group are asking that those with concerns submit their objections to the Department of the Environment, submissions close on 14th January. For information on how to do this, you can visit their Facebook page: HERE

Jay Freeman, a former heroin addict continues the addiction conversation from the top of the show. He believes a lot of addictions are starting with prescriptions and says the government must do more.

Dr. Eoin Sullivan, Carlow’s Heritage Officer based in the Library Headquarters, Tullow Street joins us for a chat about the exciting heritage events to look forward to for 2022.

Howard Triggs from the Kilkenny Triathlon Club. The club is launching a “couch-to-duathlon” training programme to attract new members into the club for 2022.