KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 13th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On the show today…

Minister Malcolm Noonan and Local Deputies John McGuinness, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and John Paul Phelan on the Government surviving the motion of no-confidence last night.

Anne Healy of Biddy’s Good Luck Horseshoes tells us about some good luck charms for weddings.

Tracey O’ Carroll, Head of National Care Experience Programme with HIQA on the National Inpatient Experience Survey that is now underway in Carlow and Kilkenny. The survey gives patients a chance to share their experiences with healthcare.

Sgt. Peter McConnon joins John for this week’s Community Assist.

Angela Kehoe, a former drugs worker on helping prevent and reduce the risk of young people using drugs.

Emily Miller of Petmania on the ‘Buckle Up Campaign’. This is a campaign for pets to ensure they are safely restrained in a moving vehicle. She gave tips such as ensuring dogs cannot get entangled in the harness as this will be uncomfortable and could distract the driver.

David Moore of Astronomy Ireland talks with John about NASA publishing the deepest look into the universe. The James Webb Space telescope captured the sharpest image of distant space that was released yesterday.