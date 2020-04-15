KCLR Live: Wednesday 15 April 2020

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Part One – 10am to 11am

A Kilkenny resident tells listeners about illegal dumping in her area.

John Paul Payne from Carlow Pride launches a new magazine.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers your Covid19 questions.

Community Assist with Peter McConnon.



Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear catches up with the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, who are working hard and keeping their spirits up.

Local TD and Fine Gael junior minister John Paul Phelan gives us an update on government formation.

Newstalk’s Shane Beatty tells us what the HSE press briefings are like to attend.