KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 16 February, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

Cllr’s Adrienne Wallace & Fintan Phelan engage in a heated debate on the place of travel abroad for Carlow County Council members.

Brian Higgins, Founder of Accommodation for the Event talks about the shortage of accommodation for the Irish Open and the jaw-dropping prices some are willing to pay to rent a property for the week.

UK based Irish Journalist Suzanne Harrington discusses the settlement between Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre.

Journalist and Crimewriter Paul Williams on the epidemic of rural crime as the country open up post-Covid.

Cllr. Mary Hilda Kavanagh continues the conversation on rural crime.

KCLR’s Farm Show host Matt O’Keeffe joins us live following the Supreme Court decision giving the Belview cheese plant the green light.

Daragh Cassidy from Bonkers.ie tells us about dual pricing and how loyalty to your energy provider is costing you.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly tells us what’s in store for Carlow and Kilkenny with Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

Kilkenny IFA Chairman Jim Mulhall and Cllr Martin Brett discuss the Belview announcement.

