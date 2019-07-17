KCLR Live: Wednesday 17th July 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts!

Kilkenny driving instructor Brenda Bolger talks to Eimear about a dangerous incident where children were playing at a busy roundabout.

Graignuemanagh brass band react to vandalism on their club house. The club house has been a target for vandalism several times in recent years.

Elaine Grant from Carlow Rowing Club joined us in studio today to do our local paper review. She also chats about the club’s recent victories and how two younger members of the club have recently been accepted on the Irish squad.