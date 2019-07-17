KCLR Live: Wednesday 17th July 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

The Ballyfoyle Ladies are baring all! Majella Stapleton, Ann Buggy and Josephine Kelly joined Eimear in studio today to chat about their charity calendar in aid of The Irish Cancer Society.

Rebeca Harold, a transgender woman, talked to Eimear about the lack of support in Kilkenny for trans adults. She told us how a group called ‘Inclusion’ will have their next meeting on August 3rd.

Our business story of the day focused on Thrive Cafe in Tullow where there is a big emphasis on environmental friendly options.