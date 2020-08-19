KCLR Live: Wednesday 18 August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Olga Barry of the Kilkenny Arts Festival talks about how the new Covid restrictions impact arts events.

Kilkenny GAA kitman Denis Rackard Cody talks about the rise in Covid cases and how they impact older persons.

Garda Darren Leahy gives an appeal to the public for information in our Community Assist.

Dr Tadgh Crowley talks about restrictions, Covid testing and tracing.

Part Two:

Julie Kavanagh from Freshford Tidy Towns joins historian Ned Kennedy to discuss Freshford’s exciting Heritage Week focus.

Colin Ahern chats about tourists and and how some functions at hotels will continue.

Live caller Mary from Kilkenny tells Edward why her family has had to cancel the christening of little Baby Tadgh.

Niall Dollard, Kilkenny Weather tells us what Storm Ellen is expected to do.