KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 18 August, 2021

Sean Moylan, Senior Architect with the OPW joins us to discuss the updates to Kilkenny Castle which will create universal access to the Picture Gallery with the installation of a new lift, a ramp and changing and toilet facilities.

John Materson joins us to discuss the hotly debated E-Scooter, whether or not they should be taxed and insured and if they are suitable for use in public spaces.

Travel Expert Eoghan Corry shares his outlook for travel in the coming months and shares some important advice on what to look out for when it comes to your airline’s baggage policy.

Garda Mick Whelan, Community Assist Garda in Carlow and Kilkenny would like your help solving recent criminal incidents.

Eoin Walsh, Historian & Author joins us to talk about Cumann na MBan and the role Kilkenny played in the War of Independence. Eoin was one of the presenters of the Hedge School Podcasts on Kilkenny during the Revolutionary Period which you can find at www.historyireland.com

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development Inland Fisheries Ireland shares some good news for conservation projects in Carlow and Kilkenny including €120,000 funding for a rock ramp to improve salmon migration.

Sandy Byrne, Psychic Medium chats to Eimear about her upcoming webinar and about dealing with grief.

