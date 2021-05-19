KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 18 May, 2021

On today’s show:

Leading security expert Paul Delahunty, Information Security Officer at STRYVE SECURE breaks down what is meant by a cyber attack and how to protect against them.

Glenn Tector, Sonix Entertainment claims that it is “horrendous” out there for employers trying to recruit staff at present.

Garda Caroline O’Malley takes us through some of the criminal incidents that have taken place across Carlow-Kilkenny in recent days and appeals to the public to get in contact if they have any information.

John Paul Payne joins Eimear to chat about some Eurovision nostalgia and Ireland’s disappointment at not making the final last night.

The presence of campervans in St Mullins is hotly debated this morning on KCLR LIVE. We hear from Martin O’Brien, owner of The Mullichain Café, Cllr Tommy Kinsella and campervan owner Andy Barcoe.

Jo Mangan, Director of Carlow Arts Festival on what’s in store for the 2021 festival.

Seamus O’Hara, Carlow Brewing Company on why they are calling for excise relief for craft cider producers.

And your comments, calls and texts…