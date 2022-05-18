KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 18th May 2022

KCLR Live,

On Wednesday’s show,

GAA clubs in Carlow hear about the impact of families paying off drug lords. The devastating impact of drug debt on families was laid bare by Gardai during a meeting of Carlow GAA clubs in the Talbot Hotel last night.

Jason Walsh, Owner of Jason Walsh Acupuncture, on the benefits of acupuncture to Fibromyalgia.

Sgt Peter McConnon on our Community Assist segment. He tells us about the recent crimes that happened locally and a crime prevention tip.

Debbie Robinson, Owner of Nursery Rhymes Carlow, tells us a Cinderella Story that has happened recently in their store.

The demand for hotel beds in Kilkenny soars as the punters come flocking back for their holidays. Colin Ahern, General Manager at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, explains why hotels are fully booked in Kilkenny. Amy McLoughlin did a little Kilkenny hotel room investigation for us.

Eimear visits Carlow town where the clean up was under way yesterday after a fire engulfed the tanning shop on Tullow Street. A family was left homeless following the incident. Cllr Fintan Phelan reacts to this

Jenny Robotham and Courtney, Ambassadors for 100km in 30 days, a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Ireland. They tell us their experience with the fundraiser and their own story with cancer.

Paul Murphy updates us on the case of convicted fraudster Catriona Carey.