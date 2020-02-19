KCLR Live: Wednesday 19 February 2020 (Part One)

Part One – 10am to 11am:

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live.

Callers talk to Eimear about infection control, mixed wards and parking charges in hospitals.

Rebecca Harold talks about the new TransLife group in Kilkenny.

Garda Lisa Mullins chats to Eimear for the Community Assist slot.

Cllr John Coonan talks about government formation and a missing chain.

Carlow IT student union tells us about Rag Week.