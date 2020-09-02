KCLR Live: Wednesday 2 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Professor Anthony Staines tells us about keeping school uniforms clean and the rise of Covid cases locally.

Pauline Egan and Seamus Conboy of the Education Training Board talk about the patronage of a new Kilkenny school.

Community Assist with Gardai Joe Reville – he tells Eimear about crimes that Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance with .

KCLR reporter Shauna McHugh asks Carlow folks about their thoughts on a county lockdown.

Part Two:

Eilish Molloy talks to Eimear about school traffic blocking up her Carlow street.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick catches up with Eimear about the Castlecomer bridge works.

Eric Driver discusses the need for a good agriculture minister.

Stephen Dargan tells Eimear about the meaning of happiness.