KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 20 April, 2022

On Wednesday’s show:

Brian Dowling, Kilkenny Camogie Manager and nephew of Oliver Brennan who died in a fire at his home in Jenkinstown. Brian updates us on the result of the fundraising efforts and how they have assisted Oliver’s brother Dominic.

William McGrath talks to us today about the loss of his baby girl Tara in 2011 and the difficulties many fathers face when dealing with the loss of a child. William highlights the work of Féileacháin and the Féileacháin for Fathers support group who meet monthly to play soccer.

Denis Ryan from Develop Tullow Association tells us about An Evening of Remembrance walk in Tullow on 23RD April, 5.30 pm to remember those lost to the pandemic.

Francis Nesbitt from Croan Cottages tells us why we need to ditch the weed killer and let things grow.

Continuing with the biodiversity theme, Pat Comerford from Flower Power has some bee-friendly advice and gardening tips for you.

Josie Molloy Secretary At Craobh Osraí Marble City Branch tells us about the Kilkenny County Fleadh Cheoil Freshford 22nd – 24th April.