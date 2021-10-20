KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 20 October, 2021

Joe McKeown, President of the INTO is discussing the confusion among school principals in Carlow and Kilkenny as they receive no advice on how to proceed when there is a Covid outbreak in the classroom.

Gary Graham, Carlow Pride of Place Judge, Founder of Bord Bia’s ‘Bloom’ Ireland’s premier Garden Festival and of Super Garden fame announces more winners this morning.

With Covid case numbers rising, we chat to Dr Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical Practice about antigen testing, ICU capacity, lifting restrictions and specialist care for cancers.

Garda Niamh Doran on today’s Community Assist for details and to hear some tips on how to protect your home from burglars.

Michael Hogan, Owner Scragg’s Alley Pub and nightclub, Carlow on preparing to reopen on Friday 22nd at 3pm.

Chris O’Grady, MD of Resssaurance.ie, a Kilkenny-based company launching a new antigen test that can be delivered in 15 minutes and their digital employer’s health platform to help ensure the safe return to work.

Mairead Parker Byrne, Gowran Abbey joins us with an update on the nursing home residents.

