KCLR Live: Wednesday 20th January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live, presented by Edward Hayden,

Deputy John McGuinness discusses local vaccine rollout, appeals to the HSE to provide updated information locally and says that education is in crisis.

Sgt. Peter McConnon joins us to appeal for Community Assistance with local crimes and warns about online scams.

Paul Allen, Lead Organiser of the Irish for Biden Campaign discusses how the 46th President of the United States can unify a divided country.

Joe McKeown, Vice President of the INTO and principal of St. Patrick’s Boys National School say that efforts to assure school staff that it is safe to return to school tomorrow have failed.

Mother of four children with additional needs, Linda Comerford gives her reactions to schools remaining closed.

Mag Kirwan of Goatsbridge Trout Farm tells us about the companies local products we can find in our supermarkets.

Nathalie Lennon, Fitness coach and personal trainer tells us how we can exercise at home and shares her top tips.