KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 21 July, 2021

On today’s show:

Edward Hayden in Graiguenamanagh, Nathan from Paddle Your Own Canoe On The Barrow Trail and Kathy Purcell in the Castlecomer Discovery Park join us to discuss the things to do across the two counties for tourists and locals alike.

We hear from Richard Bruton on reforming the TV Licence and the future of media. The minister also pays tribute to the Former Minister for Justice Des O’Malley.

Gardaí are asking for your help with criminal incidents in Carlow and Kilkenny in our weekly Community Assist segment.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick is highlighting an incident of illegal dumping in Co. Kilkenny.

Brian O’Farrell CEO Of Carlow Chamber and Colin Duggan President of Carlow Chamber join Eimear live in-studio to launch the Carlow Chamber Awards and to open the nominations portal.

Trudy Lawlor from Bank of Ireland, the Carlow Chamber Award sponsor and from former winners, Bernard Horan Of Tile N Style and Rachel Doyle of the Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven.

Colette Shannon and Donal Ryan are telling us how we can get involved in the 24 hours Samaritans Listening Way Walk along Carlow and Kilkenny waterways to raise funds. You can donate: HERE

