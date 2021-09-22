KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 22 September, 2021

On today’s show:

The heartbroken dad of a woman who died while giving birth at St Luke’s on his search for the truth about what happened to Tracey. James Campbell talks to KCLR Live as St Luke’s hospital apologises to any woman who did not receive the standard of care to be expected.

Dr Jean O’Dwyer, Environmental Scientist in the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at University College Cork who is Co-Principal Investigator of the study that reveals the events of the pandemic on rural Ireland and how that was hardest hit.

Sheila Murphy, a Tullow native living in Melbourne on the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit at 9 am local time.

Garda Joe Reville joins us for our weekly Community Assist segment where Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny appeal to members of the public for information about a number of incidents that have taken place in recent days.

Honoria Gilchrist, Carlow Women’s Aid spoke to KCLR Live this morning about the shocking rise in domestic abuse cases and Garda call outs to violent incidents in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Frank Kavanagh joins us to discuss the water that looks like milk from the tap in Danesfort.

David Denieffe, Registrar and Vice-President for Academic Affairs on how the Institute of Technology Carlow has been ranked in the five top-performing universities in Ireland.

Listen back…