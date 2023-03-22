KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 22nd March 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, former Mountjoy governor John Lonergan says there is no simple solution for the Irish Prison Service as fears grow over violent threats by a transgender inmate in Limerick. Local TDs have all been asked to tell us how they will vote on the no-fault eviction ban, so far most of them are tight-lipped. Gardaí tells us about the arson incident where 13 cars were set alight in Carlow. Pre-paid electricity and gas bills – a householder reveals her frustrations. Actor Neil Morrissey’s on the hunt for his long-lost Kilkenny cousins. All that and more.