KCLR Live: Wednesday 23 September 2020 (Full Show)

Eimear and the KCLR Live team broadcast from Patrick Street Kilkenny as part of the Taste Local Tour with the Local Enterprise Office and Kilkenny County Council.

Part One:

Sharon Quinn of Muse Cafe in Butler Gallery talks about her new business venture, while one of her suppliers Josephine Plettenberg from Speltbakers talks about her busy enterprise.

Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny talks about the Taste Kilkenny campaign, as well as Brexit and budgets.

Declan Rice of the Kilkenny Leader Partnership chats with Eimear about the Kilkenny Food Strategy.

Cormac Vesey Head Chef at Harpers Restaurant in the Hibernian Hotel talks us through their menu.

Anne Neary from Ryeland House Cookery School talks about how the hospitality industry offers young people a great trade.

Part Two:

Rory Nolan, Head Chef at Mountain View, Ballyhale joins team member Sophie O’Grady to chat about their venue and restaurant.

Tom Comerford, Head Chef at Ormond Hotel talks food with the KCLR Live team.

Rory Gannon from Cakeface Patisseri tells the story of how he and Laura landed in Irishtown from working abroad.

Fidela Moktai, Head Chef Aroi Asian Fusion and general manager Don Palaniandy talk about sourcing ingredients for their new menu.