KCLR LIVE:

Hollywood goes green – Ireland cleans up with a record number of Oscar nominations. We find local connections to An Cailín Ciúin and Banshees of Inisheerin. Car parking in Tullow causes controversy as future parking in the town centre is uncertain. Gardaí tell us about burglaries in Mullinavat and Wetlands and criminal damage in Kilkenny city. Bishop Niall Coll tells us about his views on the future of the Catholic Church. Support for male victims of domestic abuse. All this and more.