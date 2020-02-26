KCLR Live: Wednesday 26 February 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am – 11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Tenerife DJ Ray Wilde talks to Eimear from Coast FM on Covid-19 in the Canary Islands.

Mick Galwey chats about the IRFU and banning the Six Nations game against Italy.

Dr Tadge Crowley gives health advice on Covid-19.

Dr Mike Watts tells Eimear how we can avoid Covid-19 hysteria.

Michael Fortune chats about the origins of Lent traditions.

Garda Peter McConnon updates listeners from the Community Assist files.