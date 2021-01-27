KCLR Live: Wednesday 27th January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Ciarán Brennan of Carlow County Council tells us about exciting new proposals for Hanover Park, which aim to transform the area into an exciting natural activity and bike park.

Paul Gill, Hypnotherapist and Psychotherapist tells us how the pandemic is affecting our dreams, as we try to process information while we sleep.

Garda Darren Leahy appeals for listener help in our Community Assist segment.

Local story writer, Pat Shortall and musician Derek Ryan join us to chat about switching off and being creative during lock down as part of our “Keep well” campaign, brought to you with thanks to Healthy Ireland an initiative of the Government of Ireland, funded from the Healthy Ireland Fund and the Slaintecare fund delivered by Pobal.

Naomi O’Leary, Europe Correspondent for The Irish Times discusses the Astrazeneca vaccine following the pharmaceutical companies withdrawal of a meeting with the EU commission meant to take place today to get to the bottom of delays of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. Michael Byrne, Head of Student Health Service at University College Cork, is lead researcher of a new national study “Drug Use in Higher Education in Ireland”. He tells us more.