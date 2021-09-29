KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 29 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Fergal Browne, Mayor of Carlow and Padraig O’Gorman Director Of Services Including Transport join us to discuss Carlow Traffic and submissions for the Draft County Development Plan.

David Matthews is walking across the UK and Ireland to raise awareness of the services provided by the Samaritans. His visit to the 201 Samaritans branches in the UK and Ireland moves from Kilkenny through Carlow today.

Krysia Lynch, Association for the Improvement of Maternity Services Ireland joins us to discuss revelations in the RTÉ Investigates programme on organs from 18 babies being sent to Belgium for incineration without the knowledge of the families.

Support details: Anam Cara – [email protected] – 085 2888 888

Feileacain – 085 249 6464

[email protected]

The Ombudsman, Peter Tyndall, is virtually visiting Carlow and Kilkenny this week, meeting with senior figures in the local public service bodies, and talking to them about the work of the Ombudsman.

Ally Byrne says more needs to be known about multiple myeloma and since her husband’s diagnosis, she has been getting the word out and raising funds.

Ally’s Fundraiser For Cancer aims to raise €60,000 which will go to a number of different organisations.

You can donate: https://ie.gofundme.com/f/ally-is-fundraising-for-cancer

Dr Tadhg Crowley, Ayrfield Medical Practice answers listener’s questions.

Julie Caulderpots joins Eimear to talk about Farming for Nature, an organisation working with farmers to encourage biodiversity.