KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 29th March 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan on the ending of the eviction ban and today’s confidence vote in the Government. A listener needs your help with eight puppies. Burglaries and car damage – Gardaí give us the lowdown in studio. Chaos on High Street yesterday – we ask the council if the one-way system is working. Great news for Ducketts Grove as we reveal exciting new plans for a coffee shop there. The Women of Honour react to a damning recent review on allegations of bullying, abuse and harassment in the Defence Forces & more