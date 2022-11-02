KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 2nd November 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Padraig O’Gorman, Director of Services for Transport, Environment, and Climate Change Carlow County Council and Tim Butler, Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, join Eimear, they talk about how Carlow and Kilkenny are braced for more flooding

The mayor of Carlow Fintan Phelan talks about the fires in Carlow over the weekend.

Sgt. Peter McConnan joins Eimear for this week’s Garda Community Assist, he tells us about the theft of catalytic converters and more.

Danielle Martin joins Eimear and shares her terrifying flood experience. Danielle was on her way to work in the morning when a river bank burst behind her car, trapping her in the midst of a flash flood.

Water Quality Expert at IAS, Mick Hogan joins Eimear to talk about how water is tested and more.

We talk to Fr. Paddy Byrne about a Listowel priest’s sermon on sex and sin.

Ray Lannen, Board Director of Samaritans Kilkenny and Carlow on All Souls Day today.

Shane Ross joins us to talk about his sensational book on Mary-Lou McDonald.