KCLR Live: Wednesday 30th September (Full Show)

Two old, white men shouting over each other, is how last night’s US Presidential Debate has been described – US Ireland Alliance, Mitchell Scholar, A.J. Pruitt reviews the debacle.

Gender Equality in the workplace may be another casualty of the Corona virus – Helen Maher, Vice President of Carlow College discusses.

Mother, Michelle Donoghue tells us about an unprovoked attack on two of her children in Tullow Town Park.

Garda, Niamh Doran appeals for community assistance.

Councillor Andy Gladney raises the issue of sewerage at Manor Apartments, Bagenalstown and we hear from a resident of the apartment’s, who says she was forced out of her bedroom, the smell was so bad.

Reporter Shauna McHugh is out and about to gain your views on assisted suicide as discussion of the Dying with Dignity bill is postponed.

And,

Pat Deering on his bid for the Seanad.