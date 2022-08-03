KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 3rd August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Tourism in Kilkenny and Carlow – we tell you about the hot spots and ask what needs to be improved .

We start with Clashganny where businesses would like to see a properly run facility to avoid anti social behaviour.

As several councillors, including our mayor, are away in beautiful Belalp in Switzerland, Cllr Adrienne Wallace, who is not there, has questions about the trip as inflation continues to soar and people struggle with the cost of living.

Garda Niamh Doran on crimes in recent days including the theft of two loading ramps from Gowran.

How to become a camogie star? We find out from Paula Dowling, Secretary Development Committee Camogie, about developing women in sport.

Caillum Hedderman, Student Residences Campaign Coordinator with UCD Students’ Union, discusses the scramble for student accommodation in Dublin.

Maria Fenlon Keating joins Eimear as Cois Bearbha are set to host their Summer BBQ this weekend.

Wildfires and the emissions according to a study on county Carlow from 2015-2021, the equivalent area of 800 GAA pitches, have been burnt in Wild Fires in Carlow. Acting Chief Fire Officer for the Carlow County Council, Liam Carrol has more.

TD John McGuiness on new funding for the outdoor spots across Carlow and Kilkenny.