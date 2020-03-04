KCLR Live: Wednesday 4 March 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am – 11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live.

Callers tell Eimear about their clamping woes in Kilkenny.

Noel Doyle – Founder and MD of Equinox talks about cancelled student exchange trips amid coronavirus fears.

We hear from an elderly caller about her virus concerns with her lung condition.

Bernadette Moloney chats about green charters for parades and events.

We hear from a listener about illegal dumping in Paulstown.