KCLR Live: Wednesday 4th September 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts. Some of our topics today include:

Dj Carey paid tribute to Brother Damien Brennan.The former All Ireland winning Minor hurling manager & hurler mentor passed away peacefully on Tuesday.

Local school principal & Cllr Fergal Browne spoke to Eimear about the upcoming Ploughing Championships. The Gardaí have requested that St. Joseph’s School close for three day event. This is to ensure the safety of all pupils and help ease congestion.

Grace Hamilton joined Eimear in studio for our local paper review.