KCLR Live: Wednesday 6th January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live, presented by Edward Hayden:

INTO Vice President, Joe McKeown on school closures,

Leaving Cert Student Sadhbh O’Leary on the anxieties around being an exam student during the pandemic,

Garda Mick Whelan appeals for information in our Community Assist slot and urges caution regarding scams doing the rounds at the moment,

Noelle O’Connell of Women on Air discusses the need for gender equality on our airwaves,

Founding member of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement, Rosita Sweetman, chats about the relevance of Nollaig na mBan in modern Ireland,

Pat O’Carroll says visitors to Inistioge, traveling beyond their 5km radius are ignorant and urges people to stay at home,

Hugo Jellett tells us about the Winter Series at Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas,

And,

Kilkenny has a new head of Tourism – Ciaran Conroy discusses his new role.