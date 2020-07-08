KCLR Live: Wednesday 8 July 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Kilkenny driving instructor Brenda Bolger and her daughter Laura talk about the future of driving tests and the challenge for those trying to get on the road.

Dr Tadgh Crowley discusses the new research into how airborne Covid-19 transmission, as well as the new virus tracker app.

Community Assist with Sergeant Peter McConnon, including the seizure of what has been described as a samurai sword from a man.

Green Party Deputy talks to Eimear about the Ryan/Martin leadership battle, as well as fellow deputy Barry Cowen.

Part Two:

James O’Toole of Irish Water discusses the progress with lead pipes and a number of treatment plants due for upgrade in Kilkenny.

A few callers from Carlow Town talks to Eimear about a mysterious big bang in the town last night.

Anne Neary has some tasty tips for your coffee break.

When mother-of-three Lorraine Costigan realised her Irish wasn’t up to scratch she decided to do something about it.

Castlecomer mother of baby Eoin, Joanne Mullins, talks to Eimear about a call to extend maternity leave.