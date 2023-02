KCLR LIVE:

The price of coal and food – Eimear took a trip to Bagenalstown yesterday to talk to locals about the cost of living. They say last year they were paying €18 per bag of coal and today it is €33. GardaÍ tell us about criminal damage incidents including a car set alight at Rutland Bennekerry. IT job cuts could give opportunities to smaller firms to snap up talent. Council mortgages to help more people buy homes. All this and more.