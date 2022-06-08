KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 8th June 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

We go live to Amy McLoughlin who is at Tullow Community School reporting ahead of the state exams starting there today. The principal of the school Paul Thornton tells us how the students are this morning.

Know the signs and save a life. Why is it important to act on potential signs or symptoms of cancer? Dr. Una Kennedy, of the National Cancer Control Programme, talks about diagnosing and treating cancer early.

Edwina Grace from the KCLR News Team was out and about asking elderly people if they feel safe in their homes?

Garda Niamh Doran joins Eimear for our Community Assist.

The fabulous Carlow Pride Festival Committee, John Paul Payne, Ciaran Rae and Alex Hayes talk all things Carlow Pride Festival and let us know what we can expect from it.

Consultant Cardiologist at St. Luke’s Michael Conway explains how things are at St. Luke’s General Hospital. Is there overcrowding? How are things post-pandemic.

Tip Top Toes Carlow are celebrating their first birthday today. We check in with them.