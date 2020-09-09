KCLR Live: Wednesday 9 September (Full Show)

Part One:

Catriona Grennan and Emma Coleman tell Eimear about their struggles with school transport.

Community Assist with Garda Noelle Curran.

Dr Tadgh Crowley talk about Covid swabbers, the reopening of pubs and the alarming rise in Covid cases.

Part Two:

Rioghan Brennan and Orla Donohue talk about why they’re not happy with the 2020 Leaving Cert grades.

Liz Mc Donagh gives some advice on how to deal with noisy neighbours of the fur variety.

Garda Andy Neill gives us an update on a special horse rescue.

Kilkenny’s Dr Jim Buckley has won an award for his work on the HSE Covid app.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella talks about the need for better school transport.