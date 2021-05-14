KCLR Live: Weekend Weather with Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly

Carlow weatherman Alan O’Reilly joins Eimear to discuss the outlook for the weekend’s weather. The conversation begins with a discussion on last night’s HSE Hacking, with Alan giving an insight into similar Ransomware Cyber-attacks.

Weather-wise, it’s looking like another wet weekend as showers and mild temperatures are set to continue across the country. There may be a chance for a walk in the morning, but afternoons and evenings looks like a wipeout.

Next week doesn’t look too much better, with showers set to continue well into the week, but Alan is quick to give hope for a period of settled weather from the 24th of May.