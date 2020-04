We had such an amazing response to the Great KCLR Bake-Off with Newhaven Kitchens… Valerie from Newhaven had a tough job deciding on one winner so she picked three!

Well done to Rona Reddy for winning the adult prize for her Ferrero Rocher cake, it looked yum! Our junior champs were Anne in Tullaroan who baked for her nana and Sean who is just (3) also in Bagenalstown. Listen back to the winners being announced earlier… also more prizes coming next week!