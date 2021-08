It’s World Breastfeeding Week and we’re joined by Anabela Almeida, of SuperMummy.ie, Midwife, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and mum of four to explain to us why World Breastfeeding Week is so important.

Anabela Almeida works locally in Kilkenny joins us to discuss the benefits and challenges of breastfeeding and the supports available to mothers such as breastfeeding classes and lactation consultations to help mums and babies who need assistance.