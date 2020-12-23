KCLR Live:Wednesday 23rd December, 2020

On this morning’s KCLR Live:

Gourmet Goddess, Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery gives her last minute preparation tips,

We heard from Gerard Brennan about this year’s Virtual Wellie Race http://www.wellierace.com

Daire O’Rourke paid tribute to his father James, retiring tomorrow after 37 remarkable years of service with An Post,

Garda Joe Reville appeals for your help in our Community Assist feature,

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather tells us what we can expect for Christmas Day, at least weather wise!

Paula Lawler, Coordinator of Yulefest Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council and John Coonan, Mayor of Kilkenny join us to discuss this years festival and thank everyone for their support,

Christian Roberts of Ossory Youth on the group helping to tackle homelessness,

Fr. Paddy Byrne appeals to parishioners to stay safe this Christmas as Masses move back on air and online from Christmas Day.

Mairead Parker Byrne of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home updates us on how residents and staff are dealing with a widespread Covid19 outbreak at the home.