KCLR Lunch: John Keane chats with Colm Wilkinson Tuesday June 2nd 2020

Kclr lunch with John Keane welcomed singing legend of stage and screen, Colm Wilkinson to the show today.

They spoke about his new single Harcourt Street and went all the way back to his days as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar and to the iconic role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, the Phantom in The Phantom of the opera and so much more.

Listen back now to hear some amazing stories never told before on air.