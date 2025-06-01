There are just a few hours to go until the sold-out 43rd annual Mini Marathon gets underway.

28,000 women will begin the 10 kilometre route through Dublin city at 12.30, starting on Fitzwilliam Street and finishing on Baggot Street Lower.

Over 1.1 million women have taken part in the race over the course of the last four decades, with an estimated €226 million being raised for charity in that time.

Ambassador for the race and KCLR Presenter Nathalie Lennon says nutrition is key today.

“Because we’re all heading in to Dublin City Centre, we might be rushing to get out the door, and you’re thinking you’ll grab something in a shop before the race, and I would say, have your breakfast prepped and ready, if you don’t have time leaving the house to have it, bring it prepped, in the bag or something that you can pop into, maybe a disposable container that you can throw away afterwards, so you can stick to your usual breakfast, and don’t pick up something new.”