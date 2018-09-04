KCLR shortlisted for national radio awards

The shortlist for the national radio awards has been announced and KCLR has been nominated in three categories.

For Current Affairs Programme Local or Regional, KCLR Live has been selected, Monica Hayes’ History Man feature has been nominated under the Short Feature category, and KCLR’s Big Spring Clean Up has been shortlisted in the Community or Social Action category.

The IMRO Awards night takes place on the 5th of October in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.