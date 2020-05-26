KCLR survey – 66 percent of people will shop more local when restrictions are eased

66 percent of people say they will shop more local when the coronavirus restrictions are eased.

KCLR carried out a survey between the 11th and 19th of May to find out how locals have been coping during lockdown.

558 people responded and 28 percent of them said their salary had been affected by Covid-19 with 38 percent of those seeing a reduction of more than 40 percent.

67 percent are spending more on groceries while 30 percent have upped their spend on phone or broadband and streaming services.

Nearly half 46% have found the lockdown experience bearable but a quarter say its been difficult or very difficulty.

For more than half of the respondents (51%) family life is the area most affected but exactly half said that getting or keeping fit has become more important to them.

62 percent are listening to more radio!

Here’s a rundown of the findings from the survey

28% of those surveyed had their salary affected by Covid-19, 38% of those have had their salary reduced by more than 40%.

21% have used the time during Covid-19 lockdown to consider changing their energy supplier

67% have increased their household spend on groceries while 30% have increased their spend on phone/broadband and streaming services.

46% found the experience of lockdown as bearable, 29% found lockdown as either positive or refreshing and a quarter described their experience of lockdown as difficult or very difficult.

The majority of those surveyed, 51%, said that their family life was the area most affected followed by social 32%, social 10%, and 7% said their health was most affected.

50% of those surveyed said getting or keeping fit has become more important during Covid-19. 41% said there is no change and 9% said getting or keeping fit is less important. Of those that are not a gym member 10% are looking to join a gym when restrictions are over.

When restrictions are lifted 86% plan to resume going to the cinema the same or more than they did before Covid-19.

65% of those surveyed plans on going to Pub/Nightclubs the same or more than they did before Covid-19.

79% of those surveyed plans on eating out the same or more than they did before Covid-19.

Of those surveyed 53% plan on shopping online at the same level than they did previously while 37% plan to shop online less and 10% plan to shop online more.

66% of those surveyed planned to shop local more after restrictions are eased and 33% said they would shop local the same amount as they did previously. One percent said they would shop locally less.

91% of those surveyed said they would go to hair/beauty salons/spas the same or more when restrictions are eased.

7% of those surveyed are planning on buying a house in 2020. 8% are looking to rent in 2020.

Of those surveyed 68% plan to either invest in their home, garden or both their home and garden after restrictions are eased.

74% of those that were surveyed plan on shopping around for their insurance this year.

16% of those that responded are planning to buy a new or used car this year.

Of those that were surveyed 46% took a holiday abroad in 2019, 12% are planning a holiday abroad this year while 54% are planning a holiday abroad next year.

16% of those surveyed took a staycation in 2019, 33% are planning a staycation this year and 24% are planning a staycation next year.

Media Consumption, of those surveyed 49% are watching more TV, 62% are listening to more radio, and 12% are reading more newspapers

Media Consumption, of those surveyed 15% say they are watching less TV, 9% are listening to less radio and 30% are reading less newspapers

Media Consumption, the same or more:

TV 85%

Radio 91%

Newspapers 70%