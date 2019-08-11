KCLR to broadcast the Drive For Liam radio quiz this Tuesday night

This Tuesday night sees the Drive For Liam Radio Quiz return to the airwaves on KCLR.

The only quiz of its kind across Carlow Kilkenny, we’ll be broadcasting the questions live from 9pm to 11pm straight into venues in every parish in Kilkenny.

For members of the Dublin branch of the Kilkenny supporters club, the Academy Plaza Hotel will play host again this year.

KCLR Breakfast’s John Walsh returns as quiz master and we’ll be linking into participating venues across the night to soak up the atmospher

The top prize on offer this year is 8 All-Ireland final tickets, lower deck of the Hogan Stand, along with 8 post-match banquet tickets. Other prizes including more match tickets and a city break to the USA are also up for grabs.

Win or lose, Kilkenny will celebrate the conclusion of their All-Ireland journey at Citywest Hotel, Dublin on Sunday night.

Our broadcast starts at 8pm and all proceeds on the night go to the Kilkenny GAA players fund.

Find full details, including all participating venues, here.