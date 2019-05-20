KCLRLive: Local woman’s plea to find home to rent in Carlow for her and her family.

Monday 20th May 2019

Over the past four years local woman and her family have moved from from Carlow town to Ballon to try rent affordable accommodation. They are now forced to move out of their current home and have three weeks to try and find a new house to rent.

Emma Connolly, a registered nurse, was diagnosed with epilepsy. As a result of this she is currently unable to work.Her husband is on sick leave and just this week had to give up his job.

The family are now on the housing list which they were told can take up to five to six years to get a council house.

The family are entitled to HAP (Housing Assistant Payment) but are unable to find affordable housing in Carlow. They are struggling to find accommodation under 1’150 p/m. Ms Connolly spoke to Eimear Ní Bhraonain today on KCLRLive about how her family may face homelessness due to the high rent prices in the Carlow area.

Listen here:

