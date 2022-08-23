KCLR’s New History Show Launches Today (Tuesday)

KCLR’s new History Show is launching today with its first episode after the six o’clock news this evening (Tuesday).

It’s being produced in conjunction with Kilkenny County Council and Heritage week and will focus on the events a hundred years ago during the civil war and the foundations of the state.

Presenter John Moynihan says explains what it’s about:

“We have 10 episodes, some episodes will be based on just one topic alone, and some will be hashed out over a number of episodes,” said John.

“It’s all based on 1922 in Kilkenny and also to illustrate what was going on nationally and internationally at the time in the world, I’m hoping to do it creatively,” he added.

KCLR CEO John Purcell says it’s a great opportunity to look back and learn about such an important part of what makes Ireland what it is today:

“It’s an opportune time because as we all know, it’s 2022, but 100 years ago was 1922 when our communities were challenged and ripped apart by the civil war, that comes at the end of five years of commemoration of history, so we are going back in time to see what lessons the past can give us for today, and there’s a few ripping good yarns in there as well”.