KCLR’s The History Fix shortlisted for national award

KCLR’s The History Fix is in the running for a national radio award.

The weekly show by MaryAnn Vaughan has made the shortlist for the IMROs in the Specialist Speech Programme category. (See full shortlist here).

The annual celebration for the sector typically takes place at Lyrath Estate Hotel each October, this year’s will be virtual on the 1st.

It comes as the second series begins this evening after 6pm – hear the first run of installments here