Episode 8 of Keeping IT Real, presented by Shannon Redmond

We hear from the students of IT Carlow – The Students Take with Christine Brungard, Michal Swiergcocki, Aisling Stevenson and Chantelle Phelan.

Christine and Michal join Shannon in studio,

This week, it is The Students Take. They talk all things business in lock-down and movies and series you need to watch.