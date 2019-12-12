Kilkenny Co Co: No locals kids will be in emergency accomodation this Christmas

Kilkenny County Council says it’s confident there won’t be any local children left in emergency accomodation for Christmas.

Eight people are in emergency accomodation at the moment: two are single adults in B&Bs with three family groups – including a couple and two sets of a single mother and child who are being housed in hotel rooms.

The local authority says plans are well underway to move them into permanent accomodation in the next few days.

Senior Social Worker Margaret Newport says one person has only presented as homeless this week and may take longer – but all the others should have a new home for christmas.