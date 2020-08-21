Kildare lockdown extended for two weeks

A local lockdown in Kildare will continue for another two weeks while Laois and Offaly have had covid restrictions lifted with immediate effect.

The decision was announced at a government briefing this evening, after cabinet signed off on recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The government says schools in Kildare will reopen as planned.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn says the pandemic has improved in Laois and Offaly – but not in Kildare:

“NPHET determined that the epidemiological situation in Kildare differs considerably from that observed in Laois and Offaly. While there does appear to be a certain level of stabilisation, a high number of cases continue to be reported on a daily basis, with cases widely distributed across the county. The seven and fourteen-day incidence rates remain very high, at several multiples of the national average”.