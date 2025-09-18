Two locally based agri innovators have been recognised with a ‘Certificate of Achievement for Innovation’ in Enterprise Ireland’s 2025 Innovation Arena Awards at the National Ploughing Championships.

Beotanics and Feedlync from Kilkenny were honoured at the National Ploughing Championships yesterday, at an event which was attended by Jenny Melia, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, and Minister Alan Dillon.

Nine Irish-owned companies participated in the final by delivering a live pitch in front of an audience and panel of judges.